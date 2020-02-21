|Kampala Capital City Authority has asked city tycoons who have continued to construct buildings without approved plans saying they will not hesitate to demolish them.
The authority spokesperson Peter Kaujju says despite numerous warnings people have continued to construct buildings without following the regulations stipulated the city’s physical planning policy.
Kaujju says KCCA has launched an operation targeting all buildings erected in road reserves and other restricted areas.
Yesterday KCCA demolished a one Dick Kizito’s building in Nakawa Division who allegedly did not heed to warnings issued earlier by the authority against the same.