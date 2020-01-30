The National Planning Authority is calling for an overhaul of the entire value chain and not just focusing on the market.

According to the authority’s director development planning Dr. Asuman Gulooba, much as there has been the availability of market for producers both locally and internationally, the majority have failed to sustain supply.

He gives an example of the local content structure for oil production in Hoima where a local meat contractor failed to meet the demand for just one week.

His remarks come at a time civil society organizations are appealing to the government to prioritize boosting internal trade in the National development plan three (NDP3).

Gulooba says Uganda needs to first address all gaps in the supply chain right from the farm to the end-user if its products are to meet the demand and standards for the international markets.