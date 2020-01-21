A Ugandan agriculture innovation has been selected as the 4th global technology transforming the livestock industry.

The technology code-named Jaguza livestock technology App is the brainchild of Kampala-based Afrosoft Information Technologies Solutions.

The Jajuza livestock technology made it to fourth place in the global innovation competition held in Ghana.

According to Ronald Katamba, director of Afrosoft IT Solutions, the innovation was selected from 800 applicants and it emerged number 4 among the 13 selected projects, the only one from Africa.

The company will represent not just Uganda, but Africa at the Animal Agriculture Technology Innovation Summit slated for March this year in San Francisco in the U.S.A.

The Jaguza Livestock App is a remote tracking application for livestock. It is used to monitor animal health – heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and digestion so that most animal complications are pre-diagnosed.