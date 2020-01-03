The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has banned a total of 177 cosmetics containing Hydroquinone.

Among the banned products are cosmetic products containing hydroquinone which include 98 cream cosmetics, 27 lotions, 12 soaps and skin-lightening cosmetic products containing mercury which include; 22 creams & lotions and 18 soaps.

Some of the banned cosmetics are Rico Complexion Cream and Rico Soap, Mekako Antiseptic Soap, Maxilight, Carolight among many others.

UNBS Public Relations Officer, Victoria Namutebi said the products on long-term use could lead to skin discoloration, kidney, skin cancer and liver damage.