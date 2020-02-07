Aspirants for the 2021 polls will have to first clear with URA if they are contesting for any political position.

This has been revealed by the URA Commissioner General Doris Akol while addressing journalists today.

Akol said it will be mandatory for all aspirants to acquire a tax clearance certificate to be eligible to stand for any position.

She says the certificate is meant to confirm that one has been compliant with their tax obligations.

Akol has however not specified which political positions will require one to possess this certificate.

In 2015, aspirants for the 2016 elections put the electoral commission on the spot over information from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), compelling them to clear their tax obligations before vying for elective office.

The Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba, raised the matter, warning that EC has been turned into an agent of the tax body in a bid to side-line aspiring presidential candidates.