Women traders operating between Uganda and Rwanda are seeking compensation for losses they have incurred since the border was closed in February last year.

The women activists under their umbrella organization, the East African Sub-Regional Initiative for Advancement of Women says they have lost billions of shillings as a result of the closer of the border which they should be compensated.

The executive director for the East African Sub-Regional Initiative for Advancement of Women Sheila Kawamara says Uganda and Rwanda should remove the barriers which are hindering women’s economic empowerment.