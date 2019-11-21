Buvuma college headteacher exam malpractice case adjourned

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Two people have testified against former Buvuma College Head teacher, Siraje Kakomo, and chief scout Philip Afema for allegedly engaging in UACE examination malpractice in 2018.

James Turyatemba, the Deputy Secretary UNEB and Matovu Edmond a teacher at Buvuma College, took the stand before Lugazi Grade one magistrate Aisha Nabukeera.

According to James Turyatemba, the chief scout and Head teacher engaged in examination malpractice, contrary to section 19 of the UNEB act and defying their statutory duty contrary to section 116 of the penal code.

Defense lawyers led by Caleb Mabiriizi have asked court not to rely on evidence given by Matovu Edmond Peter against his former boss, since he uses two identities as most of his documents are in the names of Kamila Buchu Peter.

The magistrate has adjourned the case to 08th January 2020.