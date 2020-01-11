Another presidential aspirant, Mr. Moses Byamugisha has written to the Electoral Commission tendering in a consultation roadmap ahead of the 2021 general poll.

In a letter copied to the Inspector General of Police Byamugisha, through his lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha advocates has notified the Electoral Commission of his intention to stand for presidency under Article 103 of the 1995 constitution.

Byamugisha’s team is scheduled to kick off its consultations in Kabale on the 22nd January 2021.

He comes second to Robert Kyagulanyi among presidential aspirants to have so far rolled out their consultation road map ahead of the 2021 general polls.