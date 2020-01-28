Cabinet has approved the periodic report of the government of Uganda on the Implementation of the United Nations Convention on the elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women.

The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women is an international treaty adopted in 1979 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The executive director of Uganda Media Centre Ofwono Opondo says the objective of the report is to give an account of the government’s efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

He says it is also to respond to the concluding observations and recommendations of the UN Committee in the elimination of discrimination against women.