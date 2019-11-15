Cabinet to decide on the position of KCCA budget

By Prossy Kisakye

Lord Mayor’s council has revealed that it is waiting for the response from cabinet before passing the Kampala capital city authority’s budget of the next financial year 2020/2021.

Yesterday, Elias Lukwago refused to pass the Shs325b authority’s budget because the authority has no executive director.

According to the KCCA act, it requires a full executive director to present the budget to the council. Unfortunately, KCCA only has an acting executive director ever since Jennifer Musisi’s resignation.

The committee that was appointed yesterday by lord mayor to resolve the issue of the position of the executive director met the minister of Kampala, Betty Kamya over the matter and she admitted that it’s illegal for the acting ED to present the authority’s budget.

Kamya told the committee that the matter will be discussed on Monday in the cabinet meeting. Council has been adjourned until next week Wednesday as it waits for the cabinet’s position.