By AFP

Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada’s leader and his 44-year-old wife announced Thursday they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement, adding she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus.

It follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.