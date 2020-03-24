Shamim Nateebwa

The Uganda Cancer Institute has advised cancer patients who develop Coronavirus disease like symptoms to stay at home.

According to the statement issued by the executive director of Uganda Cancer Institutes Dr. Jackson Orem, patients should immediately contact the Uganda Cancer Institute toll-free lines; 0800 100 800.

Doctor Orem has asked patients to avoid close physical contact with any visitors from outside the home and any home members that may have flu, sore throat, cough and or fever.

He has also recommended the public to consider having their own alcohol-based hand sanitizer to regularly clean their hands whenever they touch anything or surfaces which may be contaminated both at home and outside home.

Currently, the country has 8 new cases of covid-19 bringing the total number to 9.

According to health experts, some types of cancer such as leukemia and treatments for cancer such as chemotherapy can weaken the immune system and may increase the risk of any infection, including infection with Coronavirus.