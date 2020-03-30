The Chief of Defense Forces Gen. David Muhoozi has apologized to the three women street vendors who were beaten by LDU personnel as they effected the Presidential directive on closure of markets selling non food items and a ban on public transport.

The conduct by these has since been condemned by many who have faulted security agencies for misinterpreting the President’s directive.

While meeting the brutalised women today at Mbuya, CDF Muhoozi revealed that the LDU personnel involved in the high handed and unjust act have since been arrested and will be dealt with according to the law.

Muhoozi maintains that no one has a right to beat any Ugandan adding that other means like persuasion can be deployed instead of using unnecessary force.

He has meanwhile promised to offer medical redress to one of the affected women.

Earlier, the Army and defense deputy spokesperson Lt Col Deo Akiiki said that whereas some individual mistakes occurred, they were guided by intelligence to avert a suspected planned city chaos.

The three women have since been identified as; Christine Awori, Safia Achaya and Hadija Aloyo.