Centenary Bank executive director and chairman Board of Directors at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Dr Simon Kagugube has died at 65.

The bank’s managing director, Mr Fabian Kasi confirmed Dr Kagugube’s death on Saturday.

Kagugube who was also the board chairperson for Monitor Publications Limited, a subsidiary of the Nation Media Group (NMG) in Nairobi died on Saturday afternoon at Nakasero hospital where he had been admitted for days.

The Ugandan lawyer, corporate executive and taxation expert was appointed to the board of Nation Media Group, as an independent non-executive director in September 2011 replacing Dr. Martin Aliker.

Background

He was born in Uganda circa 1955 and attended local elementary and secondary schools before he admitted to Makerere University where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree.

He went on to obtain a Diploma in Legal practice, from the Law Development Centre before he was then admitted to the Uganda Bar, as a practicing attorney.

His degree of Master of Laws in Corporation Law, Taxation and International Trade Systems, was awarded by Yale University, in the United States. He had also obtained a Doctor of Science of Law, also awarded by Yale University. His doctoral specialization was in Immigration, Refugees and Asylum Law.

Dr Kagugube worked at URA, as Commissioner for Value Added Tax and while there, served temporarily as Deputy Commissioner General of the agency.

In the early 2000s, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Uganda as the Director of Tax and Legal Services, while simultaneously serving as the chairman of the board at Centenary Bank.