Police in Sembabule has fired teargas and live bullets to disperse the crowd while arresting MP Theodore Ssekikubo and 6 other herdsmen, accusing them of defying the quarantine imposed in the district.

Ssekikubo and livestock farmers in the area attempted to forcefully enter Lwemiyaga Cattle Market which police closed last week.

The veterinary authorities in Sembabuledistrict last year placed a quarantine in the district after the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease in the district.

However, Ssekikubo and the herdsmen claim that it was not necessary to closes markets in the entire district yet FMD had reported in some parts of the district.

Paul Kangave, the southern regional police spokesperson says that they have a letter from the district veterinary department asking police to enforce the ban on transportation and sale of cattle and dairy products in the district since the outbreak of FMD.

Kangave has asked the herdsmen to stay calm until the ban is lifted because the police will not accept selling cattle in closed markets.