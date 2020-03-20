BY JULIET KIGONGO

Three children have dragged the electoral commission to court seeking over Shs300 million as compensation for the cause of the alleged death of their father.

In their lawsuit filed before the High Court in Kampala, Kayondo Mwanje, Sulaina Nakalyango, and Zazifa Namwanje accuse the commission of negligence which resulted into the death of their father a one Ramanzan Rwakarara.

They claim that on the 25th day of October 2019, a double cabin, pick up white in colour car owned by EC while at Kyalimuka trading center along Rakai –Lwangwa road in the evening knocked Rwakarara to death.

The children contend that EC driver was negligent because he failed to control speed in a town centre and to carefully drive within the regulated speed thus failing to keep in the right lane to save the life of their father who was in the opposite pedestrian lane.

They say the loss of their father denied them the breadwinner and so they seek for the compensation.