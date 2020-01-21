The Dean of Rubaga Archdiocese Rev.Fr Joseph Mary Bbuye has urged Christian couples to be role models in the fight against domestic violence in Uganda.

Fr. Bbuye explains that domestic violence takes many forms, including physical aggression, threats, emotional abuse, intimidation, neglect, and economic deprivation among others.

He advised that Christian couples live by example so as to help unstable marriages.

Meanwhile, Fr. Bbuye has asked political leaders and aspiring political candidates to always think of the family first and the impact of their utterances and actions on the same.