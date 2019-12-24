By James Kabengwa

A section of Christians in Namirembe Diocese has expressed concern over the decision taken by the estates office to give away a piece of prime land in Kisenyi, a city suburb to city business man, Bosco Muwonge to construct a business arcade.

Muwonge owns a chain of shopping arcades and businesses in Kampala.

The land in question measuring 1.5 acres, is located in Muzana Zone, Mengo -Kisenyi and has been home to St James Church in Mengo Archdeaconry and Muteesa Memorial I Primary School.

Speaking to our reporter at Namasuba Church of Uganda, St Luke Makindye, and Nsangi Church of Uganda, a section of believers has asked Rt.Rev.Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the Bishop Namirembe Diocese to investigate circumstances under which Church land was given away, saying the deal could have been dubious.

However, Jane Male the secretary estates, planning and development department, Namirembe Diocese says the decision was taken in good faith to beat off encroachers who were taking away church land.

Efforts to reach Muwonge have so far been futile.