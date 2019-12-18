Christians to walk more than 500Km to commemorate Archbishop Luwumu

By Jalira Namyalo& Ephraim Kasozi

Christians will next year walk for more than 500km from Kampala to Mucwini, in Kitgum District, in commemoration of the Martyrdom of the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Janan Luwum who was killed during the Iddi Amin regime.

The Church of Uganda has invited all the believers to register their participation in the fourteen days walk starting on January 29 ending February 14 next year.

Speaking at the launch of the St Janani Luwum 2020 pilgrimage at Namirembe Cathedral this morning, Archbishop Stanley Ntagali said the is open for all Christians who feel called to undertake this devotion.

He has asked the people who wish to participate in pilgrimage to register in their respective parishes and places of worship while those unable to walk can support the historic journey of faith by sponsoring pilgrims.

In 2015, the government gazetted February 16 as a public holiday to celebrate Archbishop Luwum day and committed to always supporting its preparation.