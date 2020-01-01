Christians have been urged to live an exemplary life in 2020 that will attract more congregation to the kingdom of God.

This was the New Year’s message from pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe Christian Fellowship church to the believers that gathered at Muteesa 11 Wankulukuku stadium in the end of year prayers.

Mugerwa asked Christians in the New Year to do only acts that glorify God to enable non-Christians join their belief, by this God’s kingdom will be expanded.

Meanwhile he prayed for improvement in economic and political status of Ugandans also urging Ugandans to work hard for prosperity in the New Year.