City tycoon John Sebalamu has been dragged to High Court for refusing to restore the mines and leaving sand pits open in Lwera wetlands which caused flooding and breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

According to the suit filed by advocates for Natural Resources and Development, Sebalamu’s actions are likely to cause diseases and sickness to the surrounding community.

The plaintiff through its lawyers of Frank Tumusiime and company advocates held a permit from NEMA which was obtained in 2016.

However, after visiting the site in August 2017 they discovered that Sebalamu was carrying out sand mining activities contrary to the permits issued by the National Environment management authority and also was also violating the rights to a clean and healthy environment.

According to Advocates for Natural Resources and Development, the tycoon carried out sand mining without filing environment audit reports from the year they were granted the permits to 2017.

The plaintiffs want the court to declare whether Sebalamu”s actions were in violation of the right to life of the communities surrounding the Lwera wetlands.

The case is yet to be allocated to any judge.