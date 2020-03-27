By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Bankers Association has written to the central bank making a few requests in light of the Corona Pandemic.

Following a meeting of the association CEOs last evening, the members have among other things requested the central bank to allow them change their branch operating hours to 9am–3pm on week days.

This they argue that is occasioned by the additional control measures and restrictions pronounced by the president on Wednesday which including suspension of public transport.

In a letter seen by KFM addressed to the Executive Director Supervision bank of Uganda, the Association’s Executive Director Wilbrod Owor further requests that the banks be allowed to close their branches over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday during this period.

He says staff at branches have also continued to highlight health, safety and security risks in the current environment, therefore appealing to the Central Bank to attend to the requests as a matter of urgency.