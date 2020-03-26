The Commonwealth has developed a coronavirus tracker that shows daily cases in member countries. https://u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUdQzA6yCuV8rdzo2QqqSB5ghFjhXvYKbsrpNRHCPfeBDyQGC_TWwJ7w5xXfQy-2F0vz2cs0VPZpf65UnZj8DDy-2F-2Fr-2BB3U2cgviPaIPJW7jBNcmtUmS-2Fxd-2FDdYbdM9HuYUwYGUUqZjRG5hoJw3Fmef3LDX0r5G10KTMPwx4ZS8horcJFTx2HHpS0hellqd4JTL7i8zqstch7WlpNCCVPVVmnPGHx3EazXxRPtlxRWj9-2Bllb5mbz-2BffHwb7wUabcgSWXlyfCeDVU9d6ydtVUAh88eT-2F815vy9lcw39PIkmvsdU-2Fnl-2B0Kw2h5MO5PBghh-2FaFq0Fk95Md2IlaTqLq-2B4FGwXw8ZnyAR-2FNNBnUoAKrv5nh9l3EGJ-2BaixPYvhkVrZR1aQqzrdEb3ZBp5ExhPME85mNNDuRSy0-3D

The tracker collects data from the World Health Organization and shows the total confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the affected member countries.

Assistant Secretary-General Nabeel Goheer says the tool is designed to help countries prepare and respond to the pandemic.

Covi-19, the disease, caused by coronavirus has infected more than 218,000 people and killed 8,800 in over 100 countries.

As of 23 March, the online tracker shows 12,707 Commonwealth citizens have been infected and 340 have died in some member countries.

A Commonwealth analysis suggests access to hospital beds and ventilators are limited in many countries, which could present a major challenge if coronavirus is not contained early enough.