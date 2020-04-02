As the lock down imposed by government over corona virus continues to be enforced, companies are finding more creative ways of ensuring their services continue to be accessed without people having to leave their homes.

One such companies is Vivo Energy Uganda which has introduced a free gas home delivery service.

Vivo Energy’s Marketing Manager Moses Kebba says deliveries are currently available to customers across greater Kampala and Entebbe region as they plan to rollout to other areas.

The free home delivery service applies to both existing Shell Gas customers who require refills as well as first time purchase customers.

He stresses that their teams are equipped with sanitizers, gloves and face masks and have been trained to practice social distancing during delivery.