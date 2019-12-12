Constitutional court dismisses Dr Kizza Besigye’s petition against government

By Ruth Anderah

The Constitutional court has dismissed a petition in which former FDC party president Dr. Kiiza Besigye had sued government for the alleged unlawful arrests and prosecution over the “walk to work” campaign.

The justices have instead advised him to seek justice before a judge who swore him in as the president of Uganda.

By a unanimous decision of 5 justices led by Kenneth Kakuru, Besigye has been held in contempt of Supreme Court orders of the 2016 presidential petition in which Amama Mbabazi challenged the election of President Yoweri Museveni.

The Supreme Court upheld the election of president Museveni but according to the Constitutional Court justices; Besigye disregarded the court’s decision and publicly announced that the election was a sham, did not reflect the will of the people and instead declared himself the legitimate president.

The judges have now resolved that, since Besigye considers the current government illegitimate, it also means that there are no legally constituted courts of law where he can seek justice as a petitioner also adding that in considering president Museveni as having usurped the sovereignty power of the people, it would follow that he has no power to appoint judges or any government official.