Controversy over renaming parliament institute after Speaker Kadaga

By URN

Parliament is divided over the proposal to name the Institute of Parliamentary Studies after the Speaker, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

In a plenary session last evening chaired by Kadaga, the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee advised that the bill be passed without renaming the bill, which drew controversy among legislators.

On May 29th, parliament resolved to change the title of the Institute of Parliamentary Studies Bill to Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary Studies Bill, 2019.

The object of the Bill is to establish the Institute of Parliamentary Studies as a one stop specialized resource center for training and capacity development of legislators, staff of parliament, local councils and other Legislatures within the region.

Eragu Veronica, the Kaberamaido County MP who presented the Committee report, said it is the considered opinion of the committee that the Bill be passed as it is without renaming it.

David Abala, the Ngora County MP objected to the committee report, saying the institute should be renamed Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga looking at what the Speaker has done for the country.

Kadaga adjourned the house saying she will think about the type of institute they are establishing so that a clear direction is known.