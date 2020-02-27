By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi says the Corona Virus outbreak in China is to some extent affecting trade.

China is currently battling the deadly Coronavirus which has so far claimed lives of over 2,700 globally, the vast majority in China.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing regional conference on public debt management and sustainable economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa, Muhakanizi said the small traders will be the hardest-hit.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in about 40 countries have been infected with the new coronavirus, which emerged in December.

The vast majority remain in China.