By Norbert Atukunda

Alcohol

Some taxi drivers were on Tuesday pictured using lemon and alcohol as sanitisers against coronavirus.

“They tell us that alcohol can be used as a sanitiser, meaning if I take alcohol, I am on a safer side,” a taxi driver in Kampala, who only identified himself as Moses, said.

However, Dr Julius Lutwama, the deputy director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), dismissed the theory, saying alcohol kills a person, not the virus. Dr Lutwama said one should use a sanitiser to clean their hands but in case it is not available, one should wash the hands using soap and water as a preventive measure.

He added that lemon is not a proven preventer of coronavirus and should not be relied on.