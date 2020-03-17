By Bill Oketch & Patrick Ebong

Over 20 churches in Lango sub-region have dedicated four days of prayers as they seek God’s protection upon Uganda against Coronavirus pandemic.

The prayer fast that starts tomorrow till Saturday is scheduled to take place at the Mayor’s gardens in Lira Town.

This is confirmed by Pastor Johnson Ogema, the chairman of Elders Fellowship for Born-again Christians, also the pastor of Victory Outreach Church, Lira.

He says that also although there is no confirmed case in Uganda yet, the public should remain vigilant and continue to observe all the measures put in place by the ministry of health to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

These include hand washing, avoiding handshakes and hugs.

More than 6,400 people worldwide have died of COVID-19, while another 164,000 have tested positive for the virus.