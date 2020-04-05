Internet Company providers have asked developing countries to put in place platforms which will help to reduce on the cost of internet in their respective countries as COVID-19 continues to affect people’s lives .

The General manger Raxio Data Centre -Uganda James Byaruhanga says this will provide an opportunity for the respective countries to transmit messages which are intended to help the community to protect aganst the deadly corona virus.

He made the remarks while signing a partnership agreement with the Uganda internet exchañge point which is intended to scale-up a robust.

According to statistics, the Africa data center market is likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate of around 14% during the period 2018 – 2024.

This growth is being driven by the rapid digitization of the African economies through an increasing wave of ICT infrastructure deployments, a growing youth population, and a rising middle class.