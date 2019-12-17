Court declines to summon Justice Byabakama

By Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has declined to summon EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama and the commission’s secretary Sam Rwakoojo to appear and be cross-examined on allegations that they are illegally holding their offices .

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Male Mabirizi wanted Justice Byabakama and Rwakoojo to throw more light on their affidavit evidence regarding the transfer of Justice Byabakama’s file from the Judiciary to the Electoral commission, issues of national register and voter verification exercise and to explain how Rwakoojo’s term of office was renewed to 5 years.

12 Members from a pressure group -People’s government led by the Lord mayor Elias Lukwago and a concerned citizen Male Mabirizi want the 2 officials summoned to explain why they should not be removed from office ahead of 2021 polls.

They had stated that justice Byabakama never resigned his position as a court of Appeal judge before accepting appointment as EC chairperson while Rwakoojo’s tenure as EC secretary General expired on 19th/September 2019.

Juustice Sekaana ruled that the applicants have made out no case to warrant him summon justice Byabakama and Rwakoojo since their affidavit evidence is straight forward and contains no contentious issues.

However, after delivering his ruling, Lukwago and Mabirizi asked Justice Sekaana to excuse himself from hearing this case while citing his past experience as a practicing advocate who represented the Electoral commission in court.