Buganda Road Magistrates Court has issued a second warrant of arrest against Kampala Deputy Resident City Commissioner Hajjati Hawa Ndege to appear and answer charges of obstruction of police officers from executing their lawful duty.

According to the documents signed by a grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza, Ndege is supposed to be arrested on March 19th, 2020 and produced before the court for allegedly shielding a suspected criminal implicated in the Shs4.2 billion LC Bicycle scam.

Ndege was ordered to appear in court today but she did not show up and neither did the police arrest her.

Prosecution states that Hajjati Ndege hid Eng Robert Kakiiza for close to 9 years in order to escape trial before the Anti-corruption court where a death certificate faking his demise had been presented before justice Lawrence Gidudu.

However, a tip-off from a whistleblower to the State House Anti-corruption unit confirmed that Eng. Kakiiza is still alive and is frequently seen with Hajjat Ndege thus; prompting police detectives attached to the same unit to ask Hajjati Ntege handover the fugitive; a request she declined.

It is further stated that on April 25th, 2019 while in Hajjati Ntege’s office at parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, she knowingly and unlawfully obstructed police detectives from executing the arrest of Eng. Kakiiza whom they had sighted in her office.