

Two Police marine officers, who allegedly sailed beyond Uganda’s territory are ordered to return to Court on April 16th 2020 to know the stage of investigations in the case.

The two were arraigned in court at Buganda road and remanded to Kitalya prison over charges of abuse of office.

Coporal Amos Otim and Peter Olobo are charged jointly with sergeant Christopher Kyebogola and David Mungoma who are still at large.

On April 16th the duo will appear before Buganda road court chief magistrate Mariam Ayo Akello.

Prosecution says the group attached to Kasenyi police Marine detach in Katabi Town Council in Wakiso district committed the offence on July 29th 2019 when they irregularly moved and piloted a Uganda Police Fibre Boat number UP 086 beyond the detach territory without following the proper procedures enshrined under the Police’s Marine Unit Standard Operating Procedure.