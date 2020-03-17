By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Judiciary is considering suspension of court proceedings and hearings due to the coronavirus scare.

The Secretary to Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana says a meeting is to be held today with top management to discuss the impact of Coronavirus in the region and implication for this country after cases were confirmed in neighboring DR Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Bigirimana made the revelation while inspecting court premises within and around Kampala.

COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan in China in December last year and has since spread in over 126 countries across the world affecting over 154,800 people.

The disease was last week declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.