Police in Masaka has fired teargas among Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo’s supporters to disperse them when they were celebrating his release.

Police firing teargas among Ssekikubo’s supporters followed their intention to take him through Masaka town while carrying him as a sign of happiness but police did not let them go further and dispersed them.

Before teargas, Ssekikubo appeared before the Masaka Chief Magistrate Deogratius Ssejjemba to apply for bail which was granted after spending four days in detention.

Court has been filled to its capacity as Ssejjemba the chief magistrate gave his verdict on the bail application.

Ssekikubo has been granted non-cash bail of Shs10m and was ordered to reappear again on February 18 for the hearing.

Members of Parliament including Florence Namayanja of Bukoto east, Barnabas Tinkasimire of Buyaga and HanifaKawoyaBangirana of Ssembabule have stood as sureties on non-cash bail of Shs25million each.

With tight security around all the court premises, Ssekikubo after getting out addressed the media about his next step of fighting for his people.

He says the Lumegere market will on Friday open.