20 people have been arraigned before City Hall Court and remanded to Luzira government prison for being in possession of suspected stolen mobile phones and smoking opium.

All accused persons led by Celeb Abaho have appeared before grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who remanded them until tomorrow to start hearing the case.

The arrested people include garbage collectors, technicians, stage guides, boda boda riders, and others.

They are charged with the offence of possessing suspected stolen property and frequenting a place used for smoking opium.

Prosecution states that all the accused persons on March 7th, 2020 at Kiwatule in Kampala frequented a place of film showroom while smoking opium (Indian Hemp ).