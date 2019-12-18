Judgement of ‘mobile money dealer’ killers set for today

By Ruth Anderah

The General Court Martial is today expected to deliver a judgement against four people accused of murdering Zzana mobile money dealer Harriet Nalwadda.

The judgement is expected to be delivered by seven court members chaired by Lt.Gen Andrew Gutti.

The 4 convicts are; Private Bob Anichan, Private Dennis Mangusho, a casual labourer, Stanley Mulunda and Issa Ntale a boda-boda rider from Nalumunye in Wakiso district.

Prosecution states that on June 10th 2019 at Zzana cell with malice afore thought, the accused shot dead Nalwadda and her employee Maureen Nakabubi.

These also face a charge of aggravated robbery of 6.8 million shillings that belonged to Nalwadda and use of 2 SMG riffles that they illegally possessed.