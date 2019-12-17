Court to rule on Justice Byabakama

By Ruth Anderah

High Court is this afternoon set to rule on whether or not the Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama and Secretary Sam Rwakoojo should appear before Justice Musa Sekaana to be cross-examined on allegations that they are illegally holding their respective offices.

12 members from the “People’s Government” pressure group led by city Lord mayor Elias Lukwago want the 2 officials summoned to explain why they should not be removed from office ahead of 2021 polls.

They argued that justice Byabakama never resigned his position as a Court of Appeal judge before accepting appointment as EC chairperson, while Rwakoojo’s tenure as the commission Secretary expired on September 19th 2019.

Both People’s government together with a concerned citizen Hassan Male Mabirizi argue that the continued holding unto the office of Court of Appeal by Justice Byakama is likely to compromise the independence of the judiciary in handling election petitions in future.