Court upholds 10-year jail term handed to Ministry of Local Government officials

By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has upheld a 10-year jail term that was handed to interdicted Ministry of Local Government officials including former permanent secretary John Kashaka Muhanguzi and Principal Accountant Henry Bamutura.

The sentence was handed in 2016 by then Anti-corruption court judge Catherine Bamugemereire for causing financial loss to government in a 2011 LC1 bicycle scam.

Sam Emorut Orongot Assistant Commissioner policy and planning is to serve 13years imprisonment.

However, Timothy Musherura has been acquitted, Adamu Aruma already served his one year and nine month prison sentence while Robert Mwebaze died.

The justices are Elizabeth Musoke, Hellen Obura and Christopher Madrama.

The appellants were in 2016 convicted for corruption and causing government a financial loss of 4.6 billion shillings in a shoddy deal of procuring 70,000 bicycles meant to be distributed to LC1 officials ahead of the 2011 presidential polls.

They were each sentenced to serve imprisonment terms ranging from one year to 13 years with orders for each to make good of the loss by paying Shs600milliion to government.

The 6 men were also banned from holding public officers for a period of ten years.