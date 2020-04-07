By Shamim Nateebwa

Buganda kingdom will today donate food relief items to the prime minister of Uganda to help in the food distribution exercise to the vulnerable poor during the lockdown.

A statement from the Buganda kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kingdom’s finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa will lead the Buganda delegation in handing over the relief items.

The statement comes a day after many loyalists criticized the kingdom for failing to come out to help the people who are at risk of starvation during this worrying situation.

Government on Saturday started the distribution of food to over 1.4M urban poor in Wakiso and Kampala where 6kgs of Posho, 3 kgs of beans, salt and an additional 2 kgs of powdered milk and sugar is being given to the sick and breast feeding mothers.

Mayiga meanwhile says they are going to present future plans to the central government on how they will continue helping the needy during the lockdown.