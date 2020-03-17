The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has hit back at critics over a new innovation that “instantly kills the Coronavirus.”

The Speaker has been responding to public criticism and social media attacks after her pronouncement yesterday that Uganda would soon roll out full treatment for the dreaded disease.

A number of social media critics and Ugandan doctors went after the speaker accusing her of trading a scam.

However, Kadaga says that she is not a quack and that critics must apologise.

The Speaker maintains that Prof. Safraz K. Niaz, an advisor to the US Congress teamed up with a Ugandan biochemist, Mathias Magoola, to produce a spray, which instantly kills the coronavirus.