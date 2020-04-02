By Bill Oketch

Local leaders and social workers in Lango sub region have said the COVID-19 pandemic is having some positive effects on family relationships.

The former LC3 chairman for Bala Sub-county in Kole District, Caesar Alaju, notes that before movement was restricted by the President, the level of gender-based violence in homes was too high across the region.

He says most men would just go drinking alcohol and return home drunk and batter their women and children.

Meanwhile Silvia Akello, the woman Member of Parliament for Otuke District, says that whereas men are very uncomfortable with the ban on social gatherings, the women are happy that it has helped keep their husbands home.