Benjamin Jumbe

A covid19 positive patient at Entebbe Grade B hospital has given birth to a healthy baby today Saturday.

The mother is a 22yr old Ugandan from Kyengera who is said to have been infected by her husband a returnee from Dubai.

Dr Moses Muwonge the director of the hospital confirmed the development saying the patient gave birth to a bouncing baby girl at around 2pm on Saturday the 4th April 2020.

“Yes the patient gave birth very well this afternoon through a Cesarean Section” Dr Muwonge said.

” The Mother and baby are both in good health” he added.

Meanwhile Capt Dr. David Magoba of SFC who is in charge of Covid 19 isolation at Entebbe Grade B hospital said “we are happy that the operation was successful and both the girl and mother are okay.”

Both did not divulge any further details about either the mother or the new born.

This is said to be the woman’s second pregnancy.

The country as of the last tests conducted on Friday has 48 corona positive cases .