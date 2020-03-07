The President of the certified Public accountants of Uganda Frederick Kibedi has challenged accountants to help the government to fight corruption.

He says this will help to develop the country’s economic development .

Kibedi made the remarks while officiating at the 12th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda.

He says the accounting professionals play a key role in the development of a nation and therefore they should the country.

He says accountants who are engaging in corruption are tarnishing the image of the profession and this will not be tolerated.

Over 3000 students graduated.