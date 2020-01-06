The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has retaliated its plans to take action against Accountants practicing without certification from the institute.

The president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, Frederick Kibedi says, he has warned some of the institutions employing accountants without practicing certification from the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda to address this issue before any action is taken.

Last year the institute gave a deadline of up to December 31st 2019, to ensure that, all accountants currently employed by government agencies and affiliated institutions should ensure that, they acquire the recognition in accordance with the law.

He says the move is intended to weed out quack accountants from pubic offices and the entire market at large. The accountants are protesting weak laws that shield their peers working for the government from disciplinary action by professional bodies, blaming the loophole on widespread corruption in government.

He made the remarks, while officiating at the release of the Public Accountants examinations result for November 2019, where the girls performed better than their counterparts.