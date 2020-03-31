All criminal suspects in the country are to stay on remand until government issues other guidelines allowing courts to continue with their operations.

According to the Judiciary’s Principal communications officer Solomon Muyita, they are waiting for other guidelines from the prime minister’s office to see whether Judiciary can continue with its work in this period of fighting Coronavirus.

Muyita added that in president’s speech made yesterday he did not mentioned Judiciary any where and some of the magistrates are driving personal vehicles.

Meanwhile today no judicial officers reported to their work station since all private vehicles are barred from entering the city.

The affected people include Revival church born again pastor Augustine Yiga commonly known as Abizzaayo who was remanded yesterday to Kitalya prison for doing an act likely to spread infection of a disease which is contrary to sec( 171 PCA).

Pastor Yiga was remanded and prison authorities were ordered to return him to court on April 6th 2020 for the ruling on whether to release him on bail or not.

Prosecution states that Pastor Yiga on March 27th/2020 while at his church Revival Church in Kawaala and before reporters of several Television stations; uttered words to mean that there is no Corona virus in Uganda and Africa at large well knowing that such words are likely to spread the infection of Corona virus which is dangerous to life.

Other affected prisoners included Rtd Gen. Henry Tumukunde who is on remand at Luzira prison over treason and unlawfully being in possession of firearms and ammunition.