Civil society Organizations have applauded government for taking a step to give out food to the vulnerable communities in the country who have been affected by the COVID-19.

The executive director for food rights alliance Agnes Kirabo says,the food which is set to be supplied must be given to the vulnerable persons especially the elderly.

She however, predicted that, the youth might dominate the elderly in terms of demanding for the free food which is going to be supplied, because 70% of the population is dominated by the youth, and most of them have been doing petty jobs and most of the companies have asked them to go home, and therefore they are more of hungry than the elderly .

She also asked government to create a second task-force which will work together with the one created by the prime Minister, and this should be composed of strategic thinkers who will guide government on issues which may arise .