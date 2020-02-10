A swarm of desert locusts has spread 50Kms inside Moroto district in Rupa sub-county at a place called Nakapat.

According to the OPM Commissioner Disaster Preparedness, Martin Owor, the swarm that entered through Amudat has split and moved towards Nabilatuk District.

He has also noted that some of the locusts are also laying eggs in the Kosike area.

Owor adds that the process of spraying is set to commence today and the ground surveillance teams are monitoring the movement of the swarms in the districts of Amudat, Moroto, Napak, and Nabilatuk.

So far, the locusts have been seen in areas of Amudat, Nabilatuk, and Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja sub-region.

The locusts entered Uganda via North West Pokot in Kenya.