Swarms of desert locusts which have been ravaging neighbouring Kenya have now invaded Uganda.

The confirmation has been made by the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Moses Kizige.

Kizige tells kfm that the locusts have been sighted in Amudat district in two sub counties of Loroo and Karita today.

He however says there is no need to panic because a team of UPDF and police have been well trained on how to handle the locusts and are currently deployed in the areas.

“ we are going to send the team on ground equipment overnight so that they can start the spraying as soon as possible,’’ said Mr Kizige.

He adds that the president has called for an emergency meeting that shall be held at his office this evening at 7pm to discuss the response plan.

However Martin Owor, the Commissioner Disaster Management in the Office of the prime minister says the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda will chair the meeting.

Owor meanwhile says the office of the prime minister has deliver to Olilim Baracks the following to facilitate the spray teams:

Food (15 tons rice, 15 tons Maize flour); other logistics – (tents, sleeping mats, water containers, cooking, eating vessels among others.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has surveilled deployed surveillance teams in Moroto and Amudat and is set to deliver 100 back held spray pumps and 200 manual had spray pumps as more pumps are to be procured.

Two hired air spray planes will be in Moroto as soon as possible.

The ministry has also already processed funds for procurement of other logistics and other foods like beans, meat, and protective gears.