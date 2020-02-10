Swarms of Desert locusts have spread to more districts of Nabilatuk and Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja sub-region.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State for Agriculture Aggrey Bagiire during an emergency meeting held last evening further expressing fear that the swarms could spread to more districts.

The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda yesterday confirmed the presence of locusts in the Karamoja sub-region in the sub-counties of Loroo and Karita in Amudat district following their crossover from Kenya.

Now Bagiire says some pumps both manual and motorized are to be airlifted to the affected sub-region this morning so that the UPDF soldiers deployed on the ground can start spraying.

He adds that they expect an update this morning from a team that has been dispatched to negotiate the price for the two aircrafts which are going to be hired for aerial spraying.

Bagiire, however, says the pesticides to be used by the aircraft are not readily available in the country.